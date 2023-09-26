Content creator Bonventure Monyancha, widely recognized as Director Trevor, has shared his private plans with his girlfriend Mungai Eve with his fans and followers on social media.

In a Sunday Instagram Q&A session, Director Trevor revealed his plans to start a family, indicating that they have chosen January 26, 2026, as the target date for their first child together.

Trevor explained why they’ve opted for a gradual approach in their relationship, stressing the significance of establishing a strong foundation for their partnership, ensuring they are thoroughly prepared for the next phase in their lives.

“Eve and I are deeply committed to each other and our relationship. We believe in taking the time to build a strong foundation for our partnership and ensuring that we’re ready for the next step,” he said.

On wedding plans, Trevor said: “While we don’t have a specific date set for our wedding yet, we’re excited about our future and look forward together and to sharing our plans when the time feels right for both of us.”

Trevor also spoke about finances, highlighting how they complement each other. He mentioned that, even if Eve were to earn more than him, it wouldn’t pose any concerns, as they both recognize the importance of mutual growth and empowerment within their relationship.

‘My wife and I both receive a monthly salary of 800k each! Money is generated through YouTube in-stream ads and Facebook. Even if angekuwa ana earn more than me, to me it’s not an issue