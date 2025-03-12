Taxpayers Funded Raila Odinga’s AUC Campaign to the Tune of Ksh523M, Report Shows

The Defense, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee has disclosed that the government spent a staggering Ksh523.85 million on Raila Odinga’s unsuccessful campaign for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

During a committee session on Monday, March 10, Committee Chairman Nelson Koech revealed that the National Treasury approved the funds under Article 223 of the Constitution. This provision allows the government to authorize emergency expenditures without prior parliamentary approval, provided they are ratified within two months.

Koech presented these findings to the National Assembly’s Liaison Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss, as part of the Supplementary Budget II review for the 2024/25 financial year.

According to the report, the State Department for Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Affairs allocated the funds under an initiative termed international candidatures activity.

A significant portion of the budget covered chartered aircraft hire, enabling Raila and his campaign team to travel across Africa to lobby heads of state and key government officials.

Another major expense was hotel accommodation, with funds used to secure lodging for Raila, his nine-member campaign secretariat, and accompanying delegations throughout their travels.

The budget also covered airport transfers, ensuring seamless ground transportation across multiple countries.

Additionally, a portion of the funds was allocated to publicity and awareness creation, which included promotional materials, media engagements, and campaign events aimed at boosting Raila’s bid for the AUC chairmanship.