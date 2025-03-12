Raila Defends Pact with Govt, “I’m Holding Ruto Accountable for His Promises”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended his decision to sign a pact with President William Ruto, responding to critics who have accused him of betrayal. Addressing mourners at a funeral in Kiambu on Tuesday, March 11, Raila clarified that he did not initiate talks with Ruto; rather, the Head of State approached him.

“Many people have been making noise, saying that Raila has left us and gone to Ruto, that he has abandoned us,” he said.

“I have not gone to Ruto; William came to me. My stance has not changed. Since I was born, I have been fighting for the rights of all Kenyans.”

Raila explained that his decision to engage with Ruto’s administration is driven by the need to allow the president to fulfill the promises he made to Kenyans after taking office in 2022.

“Elections will come in 2027, and the people will make their decision. But until then, we do not want our people to continue suffering,” he said.

Pushing for Urgent Reforms

The ODM leader revealed that he has already raised key concerns with Ruto, particularly regarding the struggling healthcare system.

“I have told Ruto that our healthcare has a problem. The Social Health Authority (SHA) is not working; it must be corrected,” he emphasized.

Raila also criticized the high taxes imposed on Kenyans, singling out the housing levy, which he described as burdensome.

Determined to hold the government accountable, Raila insisted that his agreement with Ruto is just one of the ways to push for solutions to the country’s ongoing challenges.

“The other year, we were in the streets fighting for Kenyans, saying that the cost of living had risen, demanding that the IEBC server be opened, and highlighting issues of corruption and tribalism. Didn’t we say all these things, even forming the NADCO report committee to address them?” he posed.

Protests That Shook the Government

Raila recalled how, in 2024, Gen Z protesters took to the streets to challenge government policies, only to be met with a brutal police crackdown.

He noted that the intensity of the protests rattled the government, forcing it to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to restore order. The pressure also compelled Ruto to dissolve his cabinet and promise national consultations before forming a new team.

However, Raila stressed that despite these moves, many critical issues remain unresolved.

“That’s why these people, feeling the chill, have come to our side. I said we should make those changes. The ten conditions we outlined in the agreement are what we have been demanding, and they said they are addressing them,” he said.

Working from Within to Fix the System

Raila emphasized the importance of engaging directly with the government to drive meaningful change.

“These things cannot be corrected when you are out; you must go inside, tell them what to do, and place people there to address the problems,” he said.

He made it clear that sitting back and watching the country decline is not an option.

“We cannot sit aside and watch our country sinking. We must do something to see if we can correct them, and Kenyans can decide who will lead after 2027,” he stated.

With his new approach, Raila signaled his intent to push for reforms from within, ensuring that pressing issues such as healthcare, taxation, and governance are addressed before the next general election.