Nairobi Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Supreme Court Over Car Dispute Case

A dramatic and heartbreaking scene unfolded outside the Supreme Court in Nairobi on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, when a man set himself on fire in protest over a legal dispute that had dragged on for years.

Witnesses said James Kipira arrived at the court premises in the morning, appearing calm as he engaged security officers in conversation. He carried a bundle of documents and a bottle filled with petrol, giving no immediate indication of the desperate act he was about to commit.

Moments later, Kipira doused his neck with petrol and pulled a lighter from his pocket. Security personnel had noticed his suspicious behavior by then, but before they could intervene, Kipira attempted to ignite himself.

“He first tried to ignite the fire on his neck, but it failed to catch. He then squatted and set himself ablaze from his buttocks,” a witness recounted as quoted by The Star.

As flames engulfed his body, security officers rushed outside, drawn by the strong smell of petrol and the sudden commotion. Kipira struggled desperately to save himself, removing his burning jacket and flinging it several meters away. He then tore off his shirt, which had caught fire, but the flames continued to spread. However, the fire had already done significant damage.

Overcome by the heat and pain, he stumbled forward and collapsed just outside the court gate. Security officers quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and managed to put out the flames, but Kipira had already suffered severe burns.

An ambulance soon arrived and rushed him to the hospital for emergency treatment.

The Court Case That Led to Despair

Documents found in Kipira’s possession shed light on his frustrations. In 2023, he had entered into a car sale agreement in Mombasa, paying a Ksh300,000 deposit for a vehicle he planned to use for a taxi business.

However, while driving the car to Nairobi, he got into an accident. Since the vehicle was uninsured, he had to cover the costs of transporting it back to Mombasa.

The sellers had a written agreement stating they wouldn’t be liable for any damages due to the lack of insurance. They later insisted Kipira pay the full purchase price of Ksh1.3 million before they would repair and release the car to him.

Feeling cheated, he took the matter to court, but the case dragged on for months without resolution.

When police and medics arrived at the scene, Kipira told them he was frustrated by the slow court process and had lost hope of ever getting justice.

As he was being transported to the hospital, senior officers arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Judiciary Statement After Man Self-Immolates Outside Supreme Court

The Judiciary confirmed the incident in a statement, revealing that the man was walking along City Hall Way at around 9:30 AM, when he stopped outside the Supreme Court building.

“While standing on the street pavement, he placed the documents on the ground, doused himself in the liquid, and pulled out a lighter, setting himself on fire,” the statement read.

Supreme Court security officers acted immediately, rushing to put out the fire and rescue the man. However, he sustained burn injuries despite their efforts.

The police officer in charge of Supreme Court security contacted the nearby KICC Police Station, and additional officers arrived at the scene. The Nairobi County Government also dispatched an ambulance, which transported the man to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment. Police officers confiscated the man’s documents and burnt clothing for further investigation.

The Judiciary said it is closely monitoring the case to determine whether the act was linked to a court matter.

“It is expected that once the man is treated and out of danger, the police will interrogate him to reveal the cause of his shocking action. Meanwhile, the Judiciary is taking a keen interest in the matter, with a view to establishing if his drastic action could be linked to a court matter,” the Judiciary stated, wishing him a speedy recovery.