The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has approved the expulsion of five dissident MPs from the party.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 6, the NEC said the five individuals were found guilty of both disobeying the party’s official stance and gross misconduct.

The committee has directed the Raila Odinga-led party to expel the members from the party’s official registry for promoting the interests of rival factions.

The rebel MPs are Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County), and Phelix Odiwuor Kodhe alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata).

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11 (1) (e) of the party constitution and section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposed lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs, be deemed to have resigned from the party,” NEC said.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party.”