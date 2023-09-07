The ODM party has imposed a fine on Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris for her dissenting vote on the Finance Bill, 2023.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the opposition party announced that Passaris must pay a fine of Sh250,000 for her breach of party discipline, and she is also required to issue a written apology within seven days.

“That Esther Passaris, the Woman MP for Nairobi County be reprimanded for her outright defiance of the party position on the punitive Finance Bill 2023 and that she should issue a written apology to the party within seven days,” the party said.

“On top of this, Passaris should be fined Sh250,000 which should be paid within 60 days.”

On the other hand, Rongo MP Paul Abuor and his Uriri counterpart Mark Nyamita were each fined Sh. 1 million, which they must pay within 60 days.

Passaris, Omondi, and Odhiambo publicly endorsed the Finance Bill 2023 when it was presented in Parliament.

ODM has also decided to nullify the nominations of Members of the Kisumu County Assembly (MCAs), namely Caroline Opar, Kennedy Ajwang’, Peter Obaso, and Regina Kizito.

The party said the above-mentioned decisions were reached during a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Wednesday, presided over by the party’s leader, Raila Odinga.

ODM explained that the NEC meeting was called following a sequence of meetings held by various party bodies, including the Central Committee, the Disciplinary Committee, and the National Elections Board. National Chairman John Mbadi presided over the meeting.