The marriage between celebrity couple Wahu Kagwi and Nameless(David Mathenge) is now old enough to get an I.D. JK!

In a world where relationships in the spotlight often face intense scrutiny and shorter shelf life, it’s heartening to see a celebrity couple celebrating not just another year together but a remarkable 18 years of marriage.

The Mathenges, renowned in the music industry for their talent and enduring love story, marked this significant milestone on Sunday, September 10.

They released a joint statement via their socials, reflecting on their journey since they first met in 1998 as students at the University of Nairobi.

“Today we celebrate 18 years of marriage🙏🏿 , Marriage yetu imekuwa Adult buana!! 😁😎We cant help but reflect with Gratitude on a journey of great highs and lows lows, memorable joys, and unfortunate pains that we have shared together,” they said.

Acknowledging that they have experienced their fair share of disagreements and reconciliations, Wahu and Nameless credited understanding each other for their lasting marriage.

“We have fought and made up, we’ve had misunderstandings but always strived to understand each other over the years. But what’s for sure, we are better individuals and partners because of this union,” said the Mathenges.

As they celebrate 18 years of wedded bliss, Nameless and Wahu also appreciated their fans for their support.

“Thank you fam for showing the M’z love throughout our journey. Happy 18th babe.♥️♥️ Here’s to forever more!”