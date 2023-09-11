Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen, has claimed that his Ministry needs more than Kshs. 700 billion to finish the road projects initiated during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

According to CS Murkomen, the stalled Uhuru-era projects should have been completed five years ago. Nevertheless, he reassured that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to completing the affected road projects and reiterated that no contractor would be allowed to leave the site until the projects are finished.

“As we speak we have roads that ought to be completed across the country and they require more than Ksh 700 billion to complete,” he said

During an inspection of road projects in Chepalungu, Bomet County, the Cabinet Secretary added that the ministry, in collaboration with the National Treasury, has allocated funds to support contractors to continue their work uninterrupted, as they seek additional funding to ensure project completion.

“As a ministry, we are discussing with all contractors and we are channeling all resources towards ensuring they remain on site,” he said.

“I want to thank the road contractors, both local and foreign, for being patient. But we are now devising a programme to ensure they are back to work,” he added.

Murkomen made his remarks at a time when President Ruto said that no new projects would commence until the unfinished ones are completed.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we are going to revive all the road projects that had stalled. We will complete them before we initiate construction of other roads,” said the President.