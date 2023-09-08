Lamu County is currently in the midst of an accommodation crisis, with over 600 tourists left without a place to stay due to a surge in visitor numbers to the region.

Vincent Sidai, the General Manager for Infrastructure Development at the Kenya Ports Authority, addressed the media on this pressing issue.

He pointed out that the hotels in close proximity to the Lamu Port are the hardest hit by the shortage. Sidai also warned that the situation could worsen as more people flock to the area for both tourism and business purposes related to the Lamu Port.

Sidai made a plea to the residents of Lamu, urging them to seize the opportunities at hand and build more hotels to cater to the increasing demand for accommodation. He emphasized that the expansion of the Lamu Port and the rapid growth of its operations are expected to draw even larger numbers of visitors in the years to come.

Furthermore, Sidai highlighted that hotels near the port are currently running at full capacity and are forced to turn away tourists with reservations. This accommodation crunch has even led some tourists to sleep on the beach, adversely affecting the tourism industry in Lamu County.

He stressed that the Lamu Port has evolved into more than just a business hub; it has also become a tourist attraction where people combine work and leisure.

The shortage of accommodation has had a ripple effect on local businesses, including restaurants and tour operators, as some visitors have had to cancel their trips.

In response to the situation, the Kenya Ports Authority has called upon the county government and potential investors to explore the feasibility of constructing new hotels in the area.

In the meantime, tourists planning to visit Lamu County are strongly advised to book their accommodations well in advance to avoid any inconveniences.