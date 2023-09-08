BBC iPlayer stands out as a true gem in the ever-expanding realm of streaming platforms.

It offers a wide range of captivating content to viewers, with hidden treasures awaiting discovery. At the core of BBC iPlayer exclusives lies a collection of remarkable shows that may have gone unnoticed but deserve recognition and viewership.

Must-watch shows BBC iPlayer

#1 Him & Her

Explore the endearing story of Steve (played by Russell Tovey) and Becky (portrayed by Sarah Solemani) in this BAFTA-winning, heartwarming sitcom.

Unlike typical TV couples, they embrace their flaws, showcasing their messy, lazy side and their struggle with adulting (apparently Steve prefers drinking tea from a measuring jug rather than a proper mug). However, their genuine kindness and sense of humor shine through, leaving a lasting impression.

This remarkable series, available on iPlayer, offers a refreshing take on self-care entertainment. Enjoy all four seasons and consider yourself lucky to witness their journey.

#2 Inside No. 9

For those in search of a one-of-a-kind and exhilarating viewing experience, look no further than ‘Inside No. 9’.

This hidden gem of a dark comedy anthology series, brought to life by the talented creators, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith of ‘The League of Gentlemen’ fame, takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through unique and self-contained stories set in various mysterious locations synonymous with the number nine.

‘Inside No. 9’ is a must-watch for fans of unconventional storytelling, thanks to its cleverly written scripts, outstanding performances, and narratives that will leave you pondering.

#3 Noughts And Crosses

You may already be familiar with the YA novels bearing the same name written by Malorie Blackman.

It’s a dystopian tale set in an alternate universe London, where Sephy (portrayed by Masali Baduza) and Callum (played by Jack Rowan) develop a romantic relationship. Similar to Romeo and Juliet, it revolves around two young individuals falling in love despite coming from different backgrounds.

However, the central question here is whether Callum, a White person who is despised and oppressed, will be accepted by the ruling Black class.

#4 Gentleman Jack

Taking place in 19th-century Yorkshire, ‘Gentleman Jack’ portrays the remarkable life of Anne Lister, a charismatic landowner, and industrialist who fearlessly embraces her lesbian identity and challenges societal norms.

Suranne Jones delivers a captivating performance, showcasing Lister’s strength, wit, and determination.

#5 The Tourist

Jamie Dornan stars as The Man, a British individual who finds himself unexpectedly in Down Under, being pursued by unknown adversaries. Stricken with amnesia after an accident, he embarks on a mission to uncover his identity and the reasons behind the relentless pursuit.

#6 A Very British Scandal

If you’re into stories about the Crown, then A Very British Scandal might pique your interest. It has the potential to become your next addictive show.

Essentially, it delves into the aftermath of the public divorce between The Duke and Margaret, Duchess of Argyll (played by Claire Foy).

The series explores how the media and paparazzi unfairly blamed her for the split, along with the outrageous accusations that followed.

Primarily, the show focuses on the ruthless and often inaccurate portrayal of the media, constantly seeking to criticize those in the limelight.

#7 Chloe

Chloe, an intriguing and intelligent series, centers around the character Becky Green (portrayed by Erin Doherty).

Determined to unravel the mysterious death of her beloved social media idol, Becky adopts a false identity to infiltrate Chloe’s inner circle.

The show captivatingly juxtaposes Becky’s ordinary life with that of a vastly influential, successful group. Currently, the series consists of one season comprising six episodes.

Oh, by the way, did I mention my affinity for the brevity of British television shows?

Yes, I adore them.

Conclusion

BBC iPlayer has kept interesting exclusives from you for quite some time, but that’s over. Now you know what you’ll be watching in the near future. We’re glad we made the effort.