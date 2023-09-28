The Firearms Licensing Board has requested the court to reject a lawsuit filed by Jomo Kenyatta, the son of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Jomo moved to court to contest the State’s decision to revoke his firearm license, asserting that it remains valid until April 2024. He sought a court order to prohibit the Firearm Licensing Board and the Attorney General from requesting his license without adhering to the proper procedures outlined in the Firearms Act.

However, in a preliminary objection, the Board argues that the application is untimely and should be dismissed, as it did not confiscate Jomo’s license.

“The second respondent has neither cancelled the applicant’s license nor impounded his firearm thus the allegations are apprehensive and speculative,” reads the court papers.

The Attorney General, on his part, informed the court that there were no orders being sought against him, and therefore, the proceedings should be dismissed.

“That the application forms a classical description of an abuse of the due process of the honorable court,” reads court papers.

The Attorney General has requested to be excused from the proceedings, citing the absence of any orders being sought against him.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Jairus Ngaa has extended the restraining orders that prevent the Firearm Licensing Board and the Attorney General from requesting Jomo Kenyatta’s license without adhering to the proper procedures outlined in the Firearms Act.

The case was originally scheduled for a hearing on Wednesday but did not commence as some of the involved parties had not yet filed their necessary documents for the case to proceed.

Justice Jairus Ngaah has granted the parties a ten-day extension to submit their responses before a final decision can be reached.

The case is scheduled for mention on October 11.