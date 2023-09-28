A Milimani law court has granted the police a 21-day detention period to conduct investigations on the main suspect in the murder case of Eric Maigo, the Finance Director of Nairobi Hospital.

16-year-old Ann Adhiambo Akinyi, who had been on the run since the previous Thursday, was apprehended in Kibra on Tuesday night by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The teenager was arraigned before Milimani Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul, who granted the request to detain the girl for investigative purposes.

In a miscellaneous application, the police claimed that the minor is suspected of masterminding the violence that led to the tragic death of Eric Maigo on September 15.

The investigating officer, Corporal Patrick Obege, also mentioned that crucial witnesses have not yet provided statements, and DNA samples are pending analysis at the government chemist.

“The investigating officer is yet to ascertain injuries inflicted when escaping from the scene of crime, forwarding case file to the ODPP for perusal and advise and not limited to the respondent’s production before a court of law for further directions,” reads the application in part.

The police will also arrange for a medical assessment of the suspect. The 16-year-old is scheduled to reappear in court on October 18.