Police on Thursday published photographs of a woman suspected to be linked to the murder of Eric Maigo, who served as the Acting Finance Director at Nairobi Hospital.

Maigo was brutally stabbed 25 times on the morning of Friday, September 15, 2023, at his house in Woodley, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, who was caught on camera leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex-Upper, is believed to have played a role in the murder before fleeing through the rear exit.

In the images captured by CCTV cameras, the unidentified woman is seen trying to scale the perimeter wall.

“The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door. Two blood-stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime,” said the DCI.

Detectives are urging the public to provide any information that could help in locating and apprehending the woman.

“As detectives burn the midnight oil to arrest the female suspect, members of the public are requested to volunteer any information that may lead to his immediate arrest.”