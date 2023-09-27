A Mombasa court has convicted a 39-year-old bodaboda rider for defiling his relative aged 8 years.

Senior Resident Magistrate David Odhiambo convicted Mwarabu Omar Pato to 40 years in prison.

He ruled that the prosecution, through PC Barbara Sombo, had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt by proving the three ingredients of the age of the minor, penetration, and positive identification of the accused in the defilement case.

Hon. Odhiambo also ruled that the evidence and testimonies of the prosecution witnesses were irrefutable, including the Post-Rape Care (PRC) and P3 forms, which showed that the complainant was indeed defiled.

The convict committed the offence on 14th November 2022, in the Mikanjuni area of Jomvu Sub-county within Mombasa County.