Businessman Jamal Roho Safi is on a mission to stay forever young following his second hair transplant procedure.

The well-known Instagram influencer journeyed to Turkey to undergo the procedure and enthusiastically shared his experience with his extensive following of over 1.8 million fans on social media.

Jamal’s hair transplant was skillfully performed by the esteemed Dr. Osman Gun, a pioneer in the field of hair transplants in Turkey and the visionary behind the Iconica International Clinic.

“Best Dr in the world ranked for hair transplant………Soon he will be in Kenya and Africa. Anasema nimtafutie mtu Kenya nifanye connection ama? @osmanguntr, “ Jamal captioned a photo alongside the globally recognized health tourism expert, tagging @osmanguntr.

In a separate Instagram update posted on Tuesday, the matatu entrepreneur showed off his fresh killemwidit hairdo as he returned to the clinic for a wash.

“Clinic day to wash my hair ❤️” he wrote.

Naturally, Jamal’s experience with hair transplant generated curiosity among Kenyan men, bald or otherwise. He mentioned that he has been receiving questions, and he was gracious enough to explain.

“A lot of people don’t understand hair transplant, I get alot of dm from all over. Hair transplant is removal of your hair from your body to area of you preference……mine was removed from the back side of my head where there was a lot of it to forehead…. In some few days the part that was removed will grow again automatically😌 (it’s not that painful),” he said.

