Stivo Simple Boy has boldly proclaimed himself as the hip-hop king, sharing the crown with his fellow compatriot, Khaligraph Jones.

During an interview with YouTuber Mungai Eve, Simple Boy further emphasized his distinctive position within the hip-hop music scene. He claimed that Khaligraph Jones stands as the sole other Kenyan rapper in his league.

“Khaligraph and I reign as the Kings of Hip Hop. Therefore, I urge people to bring their children to us, as we are the masters of lyrical artistry,” he said.

While delving into the ongoing feud between Kenyan and Tanzanian hip-hop artistes, Stivo Simple Boy named the esteemed Professor Jay as the only rapper in Tanzania who is in his league.

Stivo Simple Boy didn’t shy away from expressing his criticism of Tanzanian rappers, deeming them as newcomers to the hip-hop scene and not on par with their Kenyan counterparts.

“Tanzanians should take it easy. The hip-hop scene in Tanzania is still in its infancy. Professor Jay is the only one who can match my prowess in rap,” he said.

Just last week, at the height of the KE vs TZ rap battle, Stivo chastised Tanzanian rappers for their audacity in challenging Khaligraph Jones.

In a bold move, Stivo Simple Boy threw down the gauntlet to the Tanzanian artists, extending an invitation for a rap battle. He expressed confidence that his lyrical prowess would outshinethem before they could contemplate a showdown with Khaligraph.

“I’ve heard about your conflict with us Kenyan rappers. Before you confront the legendary Khaligraph Jones the OG, swing by my location so that I give you a taste of my black fists,” Stivo told TZ rappers.