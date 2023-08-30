The Senate has unanimously endorsed the creation of the National Dialogue Committee, following the National Assembly’s validation of the team’s legality.

In a special sitting of the Senate on Tuesday, senators advocating for the motion said the move was necessary for the stability of the country.

During the deliberation of the motion, the senators underscored the contentious electoral cycles that frequently culminate in protests, identifying these as key areas demanding swift attention.

The committee, comprising 10 members, is scheduled to formalize a comprehensive framework for the dialogue on Wednesday, marking the initial steps toward addressing matters of national significance.

Representing the Azimio La Umoja Coalition is Kalonzo Musyoka, while Cecily Mbarire heads the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in these discussions.