Prominent Kenyan photographer, Muma Pix(born Francis Mungai0 has refuted any notions of a romantic relationship with actress Jackie Matubia.

Rumors have been rife after the pair teamed up to work on social media projects, with one of their video skit showing them in bed together.

But in an interview with Commentator, Muma Pix set the record straight saying their bond is rooted in a robust friendship that has flourished over a period of three years.

“This has been like three years now. I met Jackie in 2020 or 2021. One of my favourite artists, and we ended up being really good friends. So, sijui mbona watu wanachachisha,” he said.

Muma Pix, who has been actively producing and sharing content on social media platforms, acknowledged that Jackie Matubia played a pivotal role in inspiring him to venture into content creation.

“Hii story ya content ni yeye alikuwa ananipush sana nijaribu. It wasn’t something I was open to because naturally, I am a very private person.

“And with her being a very good actress, I feel she has also made me a better content creator. I find myself doing a lot of content with her,” said the photographer.

In response to the widely circulated video that depicted a light-hearted interaction between him and Jackie, where she playfully pushed him away, Muma Pix clarified that both of them were fully clothed during the exchange.

“I find it interesting that people find a way to stretch such a simple skit into a whole thing but sasa nitafanya aje watu watafikiria vile wanataka,” he said.

Muma Pix also spoke about his longstanding friendships with both Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho, who are said to have parted ways.

“I’ve been around even before they made their relationship public. I’ve supported them throughout their journey, and my loyalty remains steadfast,” he said.

Adding: “I have been friends with both Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho throughout their relationship. I was there before they went public with their relationship, I was there during their relationship, and I’m there even now.

“I am the constant. Whatever happened to her is her personal life. I’m friends with both of them. Ata kuna content we’ve done the three of us, so if it was a problem then ingeonekana kitambo.”