Jamaican dancehall sensation Chinsea Linda Lee, popularly known as Shenseea, has apologized to her Kenyan fans for rescheduling her show.

The highly anticipated Sababisha Festival, initially scheduled for this weekend (25.08.2023) at Uhuru Gardens, has been rescheduled to October.

In a video message to her Kenyan fanbase, the ‘Sold Out’ hitmaker explained that circumstances didn’t unfold as intended, and expressed her personal disappointment.

“First off Kenya, let me start by saying that I love you guys so much but I’m sorry everything did not go as we were all expecting,” she said.

Notably, neither Shenseea nor the event promoters have provided details about the reasons for the rescheduling.

Shenseea mentioned that she was looking forward to having a great time in Kenya but unfortunately, that won’t be possible, at least for now.

She assured her Kenyan fans that she would make up to them when she finally makes the trip.

“I’m really disappointed because I was looking forward to coming there and having a grand time with you guys but just know that when I do touch down there it’s going to be problems,” Shenseea said.

Sababisha Festival organizers said the tickets that were already bought will remain valid for use once the concert is rescheduled.