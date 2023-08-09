Starting September 1st, 2023, the Government will enroll new beneficiaries into the Inua Jamii cash transfer program, aimed at providing support to deserving and vulnerable individuals in Kenya.

A communique issued to media outlets on Tuesday stated that the decision was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at the Sagana State Lodge.

“In keeping with the administration’s commitment to securing the dignity of all citizens, and in honour of the contribution of our senior citizens; Cabinet sanctioned a fresh wave of registration of persons under the Inua Jamii Safety Net Programme of senior citizens, persons living with disability, and vulnerable households. The process of onboarding the new registration of new members will commence on 1st September 2023,” read the despatch.

Currently, the Inua Jamii programme benefits 1,233,123 Kenyans, including 353,000 orphans and vulnerable children, 833,129 elderly citizens, 47,000 persons with severe disabilities.

Last month, President William Ruto directed State Department of Social Protection to ensure that beneficiaries receive their money on 15th of every month.

Ruto’s cabinet at the same time approved the National Labour Migration Policy, with the aim of bolstering the country’s global engagement and subsequently augmenting the count of Kenyan citizens employed overseas, ultimately leading to a twofold increase in diaspora remittances.

Additionally, the Cabinet endorsed the expansion of the Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunity Project (KYEOP) into the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) program.

This initiative will focus on young individuals aged 18 to 35 across all 47 counties, with the objective of equipping them with essential skills to elevate their employability and entrepreneurial acumen.