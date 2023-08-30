The National Police Service(NPS) has invited Kenyans to share their opinions through a public participation initiative concerning the proposed police uniform.

On Tuesday, the NPS announced, “The National Police Service kindly invites the public to participate in the selection process for the proposed Kenya Police Service uniform.”

The NPS team is scheduled to tour eight regions across the nation, engaging both officers and the general public in the assessment of the uniform design. They will then compile a report to be submitted to the Committee responsible for shaping the plan.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Peter Ndungu, the director in charge of logistics, said this initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s pre-election commitment to introduce a more modest police uniform.

“We are only concerned with the design, not about texture or standards. Officers have voted through acclamation on what they want,” Ndungu said.

The scheduled sessions for the exercise are as follows: