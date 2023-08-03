A proposal to establish Nairobi City’s television and radio stations is a go following the approval of members of the Capital’s county assembly.

The ward representatives unanimously supported the proposal that was tabled by Deputy Majority Whip Joyce Muthoni, seeking the establishment of the media channels to disseminate information to the Nairobi city dwellers.

According to Muthoni, the media channels will not only save Nairobi city advertising costs but they will also help raise revenue.

“I see it as another source of revenue for the county. We can customise it and make it more social and bring in other institutions, investors and even the national government because they can reach a huge audience in Nairobi,” she said.

Muthoni also dismissed concerns about the county’s broadcasters struggling to attract advertisers, saying that stations facing challenges have likely failed to upgrade their technology.

“This will be a social media outlet for Nairobi. We will tailor it to ensure that the young people are attracted. Most of the media stations you see struggling have failed to upgrade their technology,” she argued.

Along with its own radio and television stations, the Nairobi county administration will have a Governor’s Press Unit.