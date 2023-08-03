A woman who was reportedly found in bed with a high school student at their home in Embakasi, Nairobi, has been charged with defilement.

Damaris Kerubo, 23, is accused of defiling the 16-year-old minor on various dates between April and July this year.

According to the prosecution, Kerubo was first caught in the act with the minor by a neighbor who had gone to collect her house keys at the minor’s mother’s house.

In the second incident, she was allegedly found with the Form Two student in her own house by the same neighbor, who then informed the minor’s mother.

When questioned by his mother, the teenager denied that he had been defiled. Later on, the minor confessed the truth to his sibling, and he sent his sibling to their mother with an apology.

A few weeks later, Ms. Kerubo’s neighbor informed the minor’s mother that she had found the suspect with the minor once again. Concerned by the repeated incidents, the mother reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The minor, who was also arrested, admitted to the police that he had initiated a relationship with the suspect, and she had agreed to be his girlfriend. They claimed to have been dating since April.

The two met and developed feelings for each other at the minor’s mother’s grocery store, where the suspect was a regular customer.

Allegedly, they had been involved in an illicit affair ever since. The mother had attempted to warn the suspect to stay away from her son, but her warnings were disregarded.

Appearing before Makadara Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi, Ms Kerubo denied the charges. She was granted release on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

The case is scheduled for mention on August 15, and the trial is set to begin on September 28 of this year.