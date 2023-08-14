A group of doctors at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) has successfully re-implantated a man’s amputated hand through an extensive 11-hour surgical procedure.

The 35-year-old patient, identified as BK, suffered the injury in a reported domestic altercation on August 8th at his residence in Sigowet, Kericho County. Following the incident, he was subsequently transferred from Sigowet Sub-county Hospital to MTRH for specialized care.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Wilson Aruasa, the Chief Executive of MTRH, the patient suffered an injury to his left hand. He arrived at MTRH at 4 p.m., bringing his severed limb preserved in a refrigerated container.

Dr. Aruasa explained that after being admitted to the operating room, two surgical teams collaboratively undertook the re-implantation procedure for the severed limb, concluding the operation at 3 a.m.

“The patient is doing well post-operatively. Today August 13, he was moved from ICU to the general orthopaedics (male) ward where he will continue with daily reviews or initiation of occupational therapy rehabilitation,” said Dr Aruasa.

“The hand is vitally and successfully re-established with good Doppler ultrasound findings.”

Guided by a team of 14 skilled professionals, the surgical endeavor was under the leadership of Dr. Paul Mwangi, a consultant in orthopedics and trauma at MTRH. The team included Dr. Harsh Vadgama, a specialist in shoulder surgery, Dr. Brian Christie and Dr. Andrew Vernadi, both plastic surgeons, as well as Dr. Gregory Wekesa(orthopedics and trauma resident).

The CEO noted that the country is home to three hand specialist surgeons, situated in Nairobi, Nakuru, and MTRH. He further mentioned that MTRH played a pivotal role in facilitating Dr. Mwangi’s specialized hand surgery training at the University of The Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015/16.

Dr. Aruasa announced that MTRH will take the necessary steps to assist the patient in becoming a member of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).