The Morticians and Allied Professionals Association of Kenya (MAPAKe) has faulted Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome for alleging that politicians hired bodies from mortuaries and misrepresented them as victims of police brutality during the anti-government demonstrations.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the morticians criticized the Inspector General’s assertions, deeming them as “unjust” and detrimental to their professional integrity. They reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to upholding ethical standards and the principles of the rule of law.

“We condemn the statement made by the Inspector General of Police Mr. Japheth Koome because we believe that no mortuary technician in the Kenya of today can even attempt to do such a thing,” said MAPAKe.

“The office of the Inspector General is such a respected office to even attempt to lower it to such unimaginable actions. We work very closely with the police service in our day-to-day operations and believe that this position we are taking is very well known to the Inspector General.”

Consequently, the Association has challenged the police boss to provide substantial evidence supporting his statements and ensure that anyone found responsible faces legal consequences. They stated that if he fails to substantiate his claims, he should retract his remarks, which they argue cast a negative light on their reputation and vocation.

“We demand the Inspector General to furnish both Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board; the two registering, regulating and licensing bodies of mortuary technicians and the mortuary facilities respectively the particulars of those implicated for investigation and if found culpable, necessary disciplinary actions taken against them,” MAPAKe said.

Adding: “Failure to do so, the Inspector General should withdraw his remarks against the facilities as he put it and also the Mortuary practitioners as he also put it in his statement.”

MAPAKe also mentioned that their activities are governed by legal regulations under the Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA).

“Mortuary technicians are no longer the rogue, careless, dirty, drunk and reckless uneducated individuals. Mortuary technicians are registered, licensed and regulated by a Government Authority established by an Act of Parliament; Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA),” they stated.

“Mortuary technicians are governed by ethics, chiefly among them being, respect and confidentiality of the deceased and respect for the loss, feelings and the right of the bereaved to mourn their loved ones in peace. Mortuary technicians operate within and observe the laws of Kenya in all our practice.”