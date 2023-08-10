The government is intensifying efforts to identify those responsible for the contentious Worldcoin operations within Kenya, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has said.

The CS says the government has successfully traced and documented all individuals linked to the registration of citizens through the collection of eyeball/iris data.

During a plenary session in Parliament on Wednesday, CS Kindiki informed the members that the domestic representatives of the overseas company have already provided statements, and security agencies are actively pursuing their collaborators who are currently located outside the country.

“The whole thing seems to have been coordinated through a local company owned and registered in Kenya,” Kindiki said.

“We have on our radar all the people associated with the activity.. the locals have already recorded the statement and we will require the surrender of those who are not in the country.”

Kindiki jointly addressed Parliament’s concerns regarding the activities of Worldcoin within the country with his counterpart in the ICT ministry, Eliud Owalo.