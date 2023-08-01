The Azimio coalition has named its five members who will represent the Opposition in the upcoming discussions with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka will lead the delegation that includes Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, Eugene Wamalwa, Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyanzi.

The delegation team was agreed upon during a meeting at Raila Odinga’s Karen residence on Sunday, July 30, attended by the Azimio council chairman and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Our position remains that no party to these negotiations can claim a right to determine for the other what to raise and what not to raise. Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza’s right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues,” Azimio said in a statement on Monday.

“The issues, which the team has instructions to put on the table are: High Cost of Living, Audit of 2022 elections, Bipartisan Reconstitution of IEBC, Inclusivity in national affairs and Respect for Political Parties in line with the constitution.”

The opposition coalition has stated that they will respect the issues raised by the Kenya Kwanza side during the talks and, in turn, expect the same consideration for their own issues.

The talks will be facilitated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Azimio is keen on a time-bound programme that should take one month beginning from August 1, 2023,” Azimio added.