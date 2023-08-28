A Senate Committee has said that Eldoret town, the principal commercial hub in the Northern Region, is on track to attain city status.

Following a recent inspection tour of critical facilities in the town, the Committee challenged Uasin Gishu County to improve its sewerage infrastructure. Additionally, they appealed to the national government to fast-track the Eldoret Eastern bypass construction.

Guided by its chairman, Senator Sheikh Abbas of Wajir, the committee expressed optimism that Eldoret is poised to meet the necessary criteria for obtaining city status within six months.

According to the committee’s report, Eldoret boasts abundant internal road infrastructure, robust emergency response systems, and healthcare establishments, and is home to notable features such as the Eldoret International Airport—one of the country’s largest—and various other amenities.

The town’s rich sports legacy was also underscored as a significant element bolstering Eldoret’s suitability for advancement to city status.

“We have conducted an inspection of the facilities required before granting city status to a town in Eldoret. The ongoing expansion of Eldoret International Airport is part of this process. The town needs to demonstrate its ability to facilitate trade once it obtains city status,” Senator Abbas said.

He noted that the committee was pleased with the progress of road network projects, mentioning that the majority of transportation infrastructure initiatives had been successfully concluded.