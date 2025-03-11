40,000 Jobs and 50,000 Homes: Inside Ruto’s Ksh50 Billion Nairobi River Regeneration Project

President William Ruto has launched the Nairobi River Regeneration and Engineering Works Programme, a Ksh50 billion initiative designed to restore the river and transform its surrounding areas.

The President said the ambitious project will create 40,000 jobs, nearly doubling the 22,000 positions currently available under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative. Additionally, the program includes the construction of a 60-kilometer sewer line and 50,000 affordable housing units in reclaimed areas along the river.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission, working alongside the Ministries of Housing, Environment, and Defence, will oversee the implementation of this large-scale transformation.

Speaking at the launch, President Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Nairobi remains clean, safe, and livable for both residents and visitors. He described the project as a game-changer, designed to enhance dignified living, sustainable transport, and economic empowerment for thousands of city dwellers.

Ruto stressed that Kenya’s transformation depends on making the right decisions, urging the public to support the Nairobi River Regeneration Project.

“I want to assure Kenyans that in the next 24 months, we are going to see a difference in Nairobi River,” he declared during the groundbreaking ceremony for social housing and infrastructure development along the river in Kamukunji Constituency, Nairobi.

He explained that the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Project integrates affordable housing, modern markets, and improved infrastructure, with the goal of turning Nairobi into a vibrant, economically viable city.

The initiative extends beyond Nairobi to Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Murang’a counties, incorporating river rehabilitation, flood control, waste management, and sewer system upgrades to improve public health and urban resilience.

Call for National Unity and Development

The President also urged Kenyans to rally behind his national unity agenda, saying it is key to prosperity and progress.

“I resolved to work together with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, among other leaders, for the unity and prosperity of the country,” he stated.

During his tour of Kamukunji Constituency, President Ruto praised the strong partnership between the National Government and the Nairobi County Government in delivering development projects.

He specifically lauded the county’s investment in a modern sports facility at Desert Grounds in California, emphasizing its role in promoting leisure, nurturing talent, and fostering social connections.

“In the long run, this will contribute to the economic and social well-being of our country,” he remarked.

School Feeding and Affordable Housing Initiatives

While visiting Zawadi Comprehensive Primary School, President Ruto reiterated the government’s dedication to expanding school feeding programs, especially in informal settlements and marginalized areas.

He noted that the initiative would boost school enrollment and enhance learner performance across Kenya.

Later, he inspected the progress of the Shauri Moyo B Affordable Housing Project in Makadara Constituency, where 4,566 housing units are under construction.

Highlighting Nairobi’s strategic importance as Kenya’s capital and the only United Nations headquarters in the Global South, President Ruto underscored the necessity of modernizing and upgrading the city.

“Our Affordable Housing Programme gives us the opportunity to eliminate informal settlements and provide millions of residents with decent, affordable homes,” he affirmed.