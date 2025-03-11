Itumbi Exposes Gachagua’s Alleged Falsehoods on Cabinet Decisions

Dennis Itumbi, the Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, has dismissed allegations by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he opposed some government projects during Cabinet meetings.

Following his ouster, Gachagua has repeatedly claimed that he actively opposed certain proposals during Cabinet meetings, with his latest claim being that he was the only one who rejected an alleged plan to sell Bomas of Kenya.

“The issue about selling the Bomas of Kenya was brought in Cabinet; I am the only one who opposed it. The rest of the people have fear. I am the only one who stood strong and said it is a national heritage and we cannot sell it,” Gachagua stated on Sunday.

However, in a statement on Monday, Itumbi refuted these assertions, citing Cabinet records that indicate Gachagua spoke fewer than seven times throughout his tenure as deputy.

“Modern governance demands accountability, and it is important to set the record straight,” Itumbi stated.

He specifically dismissed Gachagua’s claim that he had opposed the modernization of Bomas of Kenya, insisting that records show otherwise.

“Fact: Gachagua never opposed the modernisation of Bomas. He is on record in Cabinet supporting its fast-tracking, acknowledging that it was unfortunate that such a premier facility had been neglected for decades,” Itumbi asserted.

He further noted that Cabinet meetings are now digitized, making it easy to verify who spoke and what was said.

“Gachagua must have forgotten that Cabinet meetings are now digitised, and the record shows that he barely contributed in Cabinet meetings. Speaking less than seven times in his entire period as DP and at no time opposing anything,” Itumbi added.

Meanwhile, the State has since clarified that Bomas of Kenya remains under state ownership and is only undergoing a major transformation into a world-class international conference and cultural center.