Governor Kang’ata Credits Waiguru for Inspiring Key Murang’a County Projects

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has lauded Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru for inspiring several transformative projects in his county, including aspects of the Murang’a Youth Service (MYS), which recently saw 726 trainees graduate in its third cohort.

The MYS program is designed to combat youth unemployment by equipping young people with essential skills and financial support, setting them on a path toward economic independence.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Kimorori Grounds, Kang’ata acknowledged that several of his flagship projects were influenced by Waiguru’s leadership in Kirinyaga.

“I have gotten a lot of inspiration from Governor Waiguru as far as development is concerned. She has built a state-of-the-art medical complex at Kerugoya Level 5, and I applied the same idea here in Murang’a by building a new medical facility,” he said.

Kang’ata also noted that he had borrowed ideas from Kirinyaga’s urban development projects to enhance Murang’a’s infrastructure.

“In our smart city program, we initially tarmacked roads in towns such as Kenol, Maragua, Kabati, and Gatura, but now we are installing cabro blocks, an idea I borrowed from Kagio and other towns in Kirinyaga,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration and idea-sharing among leaders, commending Waiguru for her achievements.

“We don’t have a monopoly on ideas; we all learn and borrow great ideas from each other. And I can tell you, Governor Waiguru has done a good job. You are an inspiration, and you are hardworking,” he remarked.

Waiguru Applauds Murang’a Youth Service for Its Transformative Impact

Governor Anne Waiguru praised Kang’ata’s Murang’a Youth Service (MYS) initiative, highlighting its game-changing impact on the county’s youth.

“This initiative by Governor Kang’ata is a game-changer in tackling youth unemployment in Kenya. It proves that devolution works when leaders focus on the right programs,” she stated.

She commended the program’s unique approach, which ensures that both youth and their parents benefit financially. Waiguru emphasized that such strategies will ease the economic burden on families and encouraged counties to learn from each other’s successes.

How the Murang’a Youth Service (MYS) Works

The Murang’a Youth Service (MYS) enrolls 30 youths per ward through a transparent ballot process conducted at the Chief’s camp. The program runs for two months, after which trainees transition to TVET institutions for an additional four months of specialized training.

Each participant earns Ksh. 400 per day, with Ksh. 300 deposited into their personal account and Ksh. 100 sent to their parents via M-Pesa.

Upon graduation, beneficiaries receive Ksh. 15,000 as start-up capital to establish themselves in their chosen trades. Additionally, the county covers their business license fees for one year, making it easier for them to start their businesses.

Leaders Join to Celebrate the Success of MYS

The graduation ceremony attracted several key leaders, including Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, and members of the county assembly.

Since its launch, the Murang’a Youth Service has enrolled five cohorts, benefiting over 5,600 young people across the county.