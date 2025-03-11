Bomas of Kenya Set for Major Upgrade, Not Sale – Government

The government has strongly refuted claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that Bomas of Kenya has been sold to a Turkish national.

Dennis Itumbi, Head of Special Projects at the Office of the President, dismissed Gachagua’s remarks as misleading and baseless, accusing him of attempting to misinform the public and derail national progress.

“His remarks alleging that the facility has been sold to a Turkish national are not only baseless but also a desperate attempt to mislead the public and derail national progress,” Itumbi said in a statement on Monday.

Bomas of Kenya Set for Major Transformation

Itumbi explained that Bomas of Kenya remains under government ownership and is undergoing a long-overdue modernization project to transform it into a world-class international conference and cultural center.

The upgrade aims to position Kenya as Africa’s top destination for high-level conferences, entertainment, and cultural exhibitions. He emphasized that the government is investing in Bomas to align it with global standards and attract regional and international events.

“Contrary to Gachagua’s statements, there has been no discussion, proposal, or intention to sell Bomas to any foreign entity,” Itumbi clarified.

Instead of privatization, the government is expanding Bomas to include:

An 11,000-seater modern arena, offering a plug-and-play venue for Kenya’s thriving creative industry.

A commercial presidential villas street, providing luxury accommodation and amenities for high-profile delegates while generating revenue for the country.

A revitalized cultural hub, preserving and promoting Kenya’s rich heritage alongside modern developments.

Culture PS Ummi Bashir Also Denies Sale Allegations

Backing Itumbi’s statement, Principal Secretary for Culture Ummi Bashir also dismissed Gachagua’s claims, reaffirming that Bomas of Kenya remains government-owned.

She referenced an August 2023 Cabinet Dispatch, which approved the modernization of Bomas to elevate its status as a leading cultural and conference center.

“By dint of Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, Bomas of Kenya was placed under the State Department for Culture, the Arts, and Heritage,” PS Bashir stated.

Expressing her shock at Gachagua’s claims, she strongly refuted the allegations, saying:

“The State Department for Culture, the Arts, and Heritage categorically denies this allegation. Bomas of Kenya has not been sold to anyone.”

She further clarified that the refurbishment and modernization of Bomas is not a new idea, noting that discussions have been ongoing for over a decade to enhance its facilities while preserving Kenya’s cultural heritage.

“Nevertheless, it is the current administration that has given impetus to its actualization. Bomas of Kenya has a valid title in its name, issued in 1971. This title is in the Government’s custody,” she added.