In response to the persistent cholera outbreak that has been affecting the country since October 2022, the Ministry of Health has launched a comprehensive Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) campaign.

During a media and stakeholders meeting held on Tuesday in Nairobi, Mary Muriuki, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, stressed the urgent need for intervention as the cholera situation continues to worsen.

As of July 18, 2023, the country had recorded a distressing total of 11,181 cholera cases and 196 fatalities across 26 counties.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is currently at 1.7%, underscoring the severity of the situation and the urgent requirement for immediate action.

In February 2023, the successful first round of vaccination targeted 2.2 million individuals above the age of 1 in Nairobi, Garissa, Tana River, and Wajir. This resulted in a substantial reduction in cholera cases within those regions.

Building on this progress, the International Coordinating Group (ICG) has supplied the Ministry of Health with 1,533,199 doses of the Oral Cholera Vaccine for the upcoming campaign.

Scheduled to commence on August 3, 2023, the vaccination drive will primarily target the eight most affected counties, which include Nairobi (Kamukunji and Embakasi Central), Homa Bay (Suba South), Kajiado (Kajiado East), Marsabit (Moyale), Wajir (Wajir North), Mandera (Mandera East), Machakos, and Garissa.

Muriuki stressed the importance of implementing additional preventive and promotive interventions to complement the vaccination efforts.

The Ministry of Health has intensified coordination activities, water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives, risk communication networks, community engagement, patient case management, and laboratory confirmation of cases. These efforts are carried out in close collaboration with county governments, line ministries, and partner organizations.

The ministry urged all citizens to actively engage in the fight against cholera by following essential public health measures and supporting the vaccination campaign.