Eric Latiff Quits ‘The Situation Room’, Standard Media

Renowned Kenyan broadcaster Eric Latiff announced his departure from Spice FM and the Standard Group on Monday, marking the end of a six-year journey that saw him co-found “The Situation Room,” one of the country’s most-talked-about radio shows.

Latiff, a veteran media personality known for his pivotal roles in launching other prominent stations, shared the news via a tweet early Monday morning.

“On this 6th day of January 2025, my heart is heavy as I bid kwaheri to the brilliant team of colleagues at Spice FM and the Standard Group,” he wrote, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to have been part of “Kenya’s oldest private media house.”

Reflecting on the origin of “The Situation Room,” Latiff recalled how the show began:

“At exactly 6am on 20th August 2019, four people entered a brand new studio and started a journey along an uncharted path.”

Joining him were co-hosts CT Muga, Ndu Okoh, and Njeri Thorne, along with a dedicated behind-the-scenes team that included producer Brian Evusa, Programmes Controller Brian Obara, and Radio General Manager Tom Japanni. Latiff acknowledged feeling both excitement and apprehension:

“When I switched on the four microphones that morning I was excited at launching yet another station, but I also had butterflies in my stomach; would this work? Would the audience embrace four hours of non-stop talk during their busy morning commute?”

The gamble paid off: “The Situation Room” grew into a top-rated show, hosting thought leaders, community influencers, professionals, and public officials. “It has been a great journey building The Situation Room to what it has become,” Latiff noted, emphasizing the important role of colleagues from marketing, commercial, and technical departments.

Latiff’s media career spans more than two decades. Early on, he was present at the launch of Family FM and Family TV, Kenya’s first 24-hour religious media house, as well as Kameme FM, the first 24-hour vernacular radio station, and K24, a pioneering 24-hour news and information TV station. He reiterated his passion for innovation and founding new platforms:

“I love the thrill of creating and starting new things and I have been blessed to do just that.”

While Latiff remains tight-lipped on specific details of his next venture, he hinted at future projects:

“Is there room for something new? Of course, always, and I sure hope to be a part of it soon. Wish me luck, I will keep you posted.”

His departure marks the end of an era for Spice FM and a moment of transition for “The Situation Room.”

Fans and industry colleagues alike have praised Latiff for his dedication to thought-provoking discussion and for creating a platform that became, as he put it, “the home of Kenya’s Biggest Conversations.”

As audiences await his next move, Latiff leaves behind a legacy of pioneering broadcasts, and asking important people the tough questions.