Abductees Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti Found Alive Ahead of Planned Demos

UPDATE: More abductees, Bernard Kavuli and Ronny Kiplangat, also found alive.

Just hours before planned anti-abduction demonstrations, two individuals who had been reported missing — Billy Mwangi and Peter Muteti—were found alive Monday morning.

Billy, who had been missing for approximately 15 days, was abandoned in Nyeri, around 60 kilometres from his home. He then walked the rest of the way back to Embu. It is not yet clear who orchestrated the abduction, but his family and Kenyans believe it could be linked to his outspoken criticism of the government.

Photographs circulating online showed him embracing a relative outside their Majengo home in Embu.

Muteti, on the other hand, was released by his abductors in Nairobi and managed to make his way home.

He was taken on December 21, 2024, near an apartment in Nairobi because of his social media posts.

Both men’s release occurred just as human rights activists planned demonstrations, scheduled for Monday, January 6, to protest the rise in abductions and forced disappearances. Organisers believe freeing Billy and Muteti was intended to quash momentum for the planned marches, but they have instead called for even greater public support to condemn the trend.

Despite these developments, at least seven other people remain missing after similar incidents. Heightened police presence was reported in parts of Nairobi and other urban centres, allegedly to address concerns of possible disruptions by protesters. Law enforcement officials say the deployment is meant to ensure normal activities continue amid fears of larger demonstrations.

Over the past six months, cases of abductions and enforced disappearances have steadily increased, leaving families worried for the safety of young people, especially those who have been active in public demonstrations.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, at least 82 such cases have been recorded since June 2024, a period that saw widespread protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Thirteen of those abductions reportedly occurred in the last three months of 2024, with seven taking place in December alone.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mulele Ingonga has expressed concern about this disturbing pattern. He instructed the police to brief him on the status of ongoing investigations into the abductions and forced disappearances by January 1, 2025.

According to the DPP, the state is obligated to protect citizens’ rights to life and personal security, as enshrined in Articles 26 and 29 of the Constitution. Consequently, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) were ordered to investigate within three days and forward their findings to the DPP’s office.

Among the high-profile cases the DPP cited are those of cartoonist Gideon Kibet, also known as Kibet Bull, as well as Steve Mbisi, Billy, Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Rony Kiplang’at. The outcome of the investigations remains closely watched, as families and human rights advocates push for accountability and an end to enforced disappearances in Kenya.