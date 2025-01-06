Narc Kenya Changes Name To ‘People’s Liberation Party’

Narc Kenya has formally embarked on the process of changing its name to the People’s Liberation Party (PLP), taking a strategic leap to capture the growing youth vote expected to dominate Kenya’s 2027 General Election.

With three quarter the country being under the age of 35—a staggering 35.7 million people, calling for political and economic liberation, many prospective presidential candidates are now vying for their support.

In a legal notice issued by the Registrar of Political Parties, Narc Kenya signaled multiple shifts in addition to its new name. “In exercise of the power conferred by section 20 (1) (d) of the Political Parties Act (Cap. 7D), the Registrar of Political Parties gives notice that National Rainbow Coalition-Kenya (NARC-Kenya) intends to change as follows: change of party name, change of party slogan, change of party colours,” the notice reads in part.

If no objections are lodged, Narc Kenya plans to drop its signature luminous, red, and white theme in favor of lilac, white, and purple. The party symbol would also transition from its well-known rose flower to a purple rose, while the slogan changes from “One Kenya, One Nation, One People” to “Unite” and “Liberate.”

These moves represent four broad reforms embraced by the party under the stewardship of Martha Karua, who is said to be solidifying her 2027 presidential ambitions. The rebranding also concludes Narc Kenya’s steps to chart its own path after exiting the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

Karua has publicly stated the need for generational change and hinted at introducing fresh leadership in the party. In November, she disclosed:

“The party delegates have permitted us to amend our party constitution. We wish to be the first party in Kenya to have term limits for the top leadership of the party. This means that in the next party elections, I will not be eligible to contest.”

She added that the proposed term limits would bolster “a progressive culture and mindset” within a political outfit that was first registered back in 2012. Observers note that this ambitious plan is aimed at wooing young Kenyans who recently showed strong resistance to government policies under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

By recasting itself as the People’s Liberation Party, Narc Kenya appears determined to harness a youthful energy that demands bold reforms. As the country’s political landscape shifts in anticipation of 2027, PLP’s success or failure in mobilizing Kenya’s Gen Zs may become a defining factor in the national discourse on governance and change.