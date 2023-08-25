Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced that all students in possession of their admission letters should report to their respective universities with or without school fees.

Speaking before the National Education Committee on Thursday, CS Machogu said no student ought to be dismissed from school due to a lack of fees. The First-year students are expected to report to school next week on Monday.

“All students will be admitted as we are processing the funding for first-year students,” Machogu said.

“We will be giving the universities the funds so that they don’t say that we are admitting first-year students without the funds.”

The Education minister was responding to inquiries from MPs regarding whether students who haven’t yet received their scholarships or loans and haven’t settled their fees will be permitted to enter their institutions on Monday.

Machogu said students are not required to delay their reporting to school until they have received their scholarships or loans.

The CS said that the ministry will send a circular letter to universities, urging them to admit students into their institutions.

As of August 23, a total of 75,272 students have submitted applications for scholarships and loans.

“Only 30 per cent of university applicants have successfully applied for university funding days before the institution’s opening date,” Machogu disclosed.