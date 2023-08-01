UDA (United Democratic Alliance) has taken steps to reward lobbyists who campaigned for President William Ruto in Nairobi before the August 9, 2022 elections.

On Monday, Secretary-General Cleophas Malalah announced that the ruling party will provide financial empowerment to the lobbyists. He said approximately 20 groups will be receiving a “few million shillings” to kickstart their businesses.

During his address at the party offices, Malalah assured the groups that President Ruto had not overlooked them after assuming power.

“It is important that we return the favour. I am aware that most of you were getting bitter with the government because you have not gotten what you expected,” Malala said.

“I know that if we do not manage your anger, we will have problems in our party,” he added.

Malala said the lobbyists would need to register their companies in order to access the funds.

“Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has offered to pay registration fees for all the 20 companies. He has also committed to give contracts to the groups,” he said.

The UDA Sec-Gen also assured that the reward scheme would be expanded to other regions of the country.

“We will give you some money, a few million shillings, and get you contracts and after getting paid, you proceed on your own. We will provide the initial capital,” he added.

Malalah mentioned that the President has made a considerable effort to incorporate as many individuals as possible who actively campaigned for him during the elections.

“Let us not complain about being forgotten. Let’s be solution-oriented,” he said.