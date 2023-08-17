The Kenyan online community has this week been left stunned after a Kenyan presented a petition before the National Assembly seeking a ban on the popular social media platform TikTok.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula confirmed receipt of the petition by the CEO of Bridget Connect Consultancy, Bob Ndolo. The petitioner argues that although TikTok has gained popularity among the youth in the country, the content shared on the platform is unsuitable, promoting violence, explicit sexual content, hate speech, vulgar language, and offensive behaviors.

Ndolo points out that the internet in Kenya lacks regulation by the Communications Authority of Kenya, making it challenging to control the content uploaded on TikTok effectively.

He cautioned that unless TikTok is banned in Kenya, its addictive qualities could result in a decline in academic performance and increased mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and sleep deprivation among Kenyan youth.

A plenary committee will review the petition and provide its decision after a period of 60 days.

As the debate continues in parliament, many Kenyans have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the polarising debate. Among them was Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who said he is opposed to the motion.

Taking to Twitter, Khalwale pointed out that trying to ban TikTok is a waste of time.

“So somebody wants Parliament to ban Tik-tok? A fat waste of time! Kenya does not have its own unique locus on the Internet, which Parliamentary legislation can ring-fence and lock,” Boni ‘Mtetezi’ tweeted.

The senator nonetheless offered improbable advice to parents who don’t like TikTok for their kids.

“If you don’t like TikTok, deny your kids access to a smartphone or computer, IF YOU CAN.” Boni stated.

 