Laikipia Senator John Kinyua has revived calls for the removal of term limits for both the presidential and gubernatorial roles. He argues that this change would enable leaders at these levels of government to better carry out their responsibilities to the Kenyan people.

The lawmaker allied to the ruling United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party made the remarks on Tuesday, August 15 during the Devolution Conference 2023, taking place in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

Addressing reporters, Mr Kinyua claimed that while a five-year term might suit other leaders, presidents and governors should ideally be entrusted with a ten-year tenure.

“In terms of tangible performance or tangible development from a president and governor, it is a ten-year term,” he said.

Senator Kinyua reasoned that a five-year term falls short in affording a president or a governor ample time to effectively implement the agendas outlined in their manifestos.

The senator remarked that both presidents and county bosses often deviate from their primary responsibility of public service as they prioritize re-election campaigns.

The legislator at the same time said a five-year term suits other elective positions, as it grants Kenyans the opportunity to thoroughly assess their leaders’ performance.

Senator Kinyua’s statements come months after President William Ruto ruled out extending the presidential term limit in order to prolong his tenure.