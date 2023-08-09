Akothee displayed apparent frustration when questioned about her second wedding with her husband Denis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer, which was planned to occur in Switzerland.

The musician/businesswoman scoffed in the comments section of one of her social media posts after a fan inquired about the wedding arrangements that had been previously publicized to occur in July.

“Madam Boss, we have not forgotten your big wedding, when is it?” the Instagram user posed.

The mother of five jokingly remarked that she had parted ways with Omosh right after their initial wedding held in Nairobi on April 10 of this year.

Akothee further told the curious netizen to concentrate on their own life.

“We broke up on the 11th of April, now pick up your life and move on,” the celebrity singer responded.

Following their initial wedding in April, Akothee revealed plans to fly her entire 17-member bridal team to Switzerland for her second wedding.

“Allow me to introduce to you to The Royal Bridal Party gang, our super gang heading to Switzerland for July 10, 2023, Esther Weds Denis. The whole of this YEAR I am getting married start your planning next year,” she wrote.

The bridal team included Akothee’s daughters, Lang’ata MP Phelix ‘Jalang’o’ Odiwuor, Milly Wa Jesus and her husband Kabi Wa Jesus, Azziad Nasenya, among others.