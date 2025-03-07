Religious Leaders Call Planned Protest Against Jesus Winner Church Blasphemous

Church leaders in Nakuru have strongly opposed an upcoming protest against Jesus Winner Church, calling it an unjustified attack on places of worship.

Led by Reverend James Njeru, the clergy denounced the planned demonstration by a group of youths, labeling it blasphemous and a direct assault on religious institutions.

Njeru stressed that the church remains a neutral ground and a sanctuary for all, regardless of their background or beliefs.

Addressing concerns over donations from politicians, Njeru argued that it is unfair to scrutinize or reject offerings given in thanksgiving, whether from ordinary worshippers or political figures.

“We do not know where they get the money, and people’s offerings, tithes, and thanksgiving cannot be calculated based on one’s salary because some have multiple sources of income,” he stated.

Njeru’s remarks came in response to an online movement by Gen Zs, who have been mobilizing through social media to stage a protest at Jesus Winner Church on Sunday, February 9. The planned demonstration follows President William Ruto’s recent Ksh20 million donation to the church.

The group has not only questioned the source of the money but also accused the church of misleading Kenyans ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Reverend Njeru urged the youth to express their frustrations constructively and respect the church, emphasizing the need to uphold biblical values in their actions.

Meanwhile, Bishop Edward Kioko reassured congregants that the church remains steadfast in prayer for the nation, regardless of the challenges it faces.

“Bishop Edward Mwai of Jesus Winner Church does not have money issues, he is not greedy, he just received the offering on behalf of the church and God,” he said.

Kioko further highlighted that Reverend Edward Mwai had previously prayed for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President William Ruto when they faced cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. He suggested that this history might explain why Ruto returned to Jesus Winner Church for thanksgiving.

Urging calm, Kioko reminded Kenyans that the offering was given willingly and not under coercion.