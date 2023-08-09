Kenyans residing in Ethiopia have been cautioned against disregarding the safety directives issued by the government.

In light of the six-month state of emergency declared on Friday in the Amhara region, the Kenyan Embassy in Ethiopia has advised Kenyan residents in the country to refrain from visiting insecure areas due to ongoing violence.

In a notice released on Monday evening, the embassy urged Kenyas in Ethiopia to comply with the regulations and directives set forth by the Ethiopian government regarding the state of emergency.

“Avoid movement in insecure areas. Adhere to the rules and regulations issued by the government of Ethiopia in relation to the state of emergency in Amhara region” the embassy said.

The Kenyans have also been advised to maintain regular communication with the Embassy.

Citizens are urged to reach out to the Kenyan embassy in Addis Ababa through email or phone using the following contact information: Email: [email protected], with a copy to [email protected]. Telephone numbers: Embassy Line: +251 11 6610135/6, Consular Officer: +251-929-107-859, +251976056336.