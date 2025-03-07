Murkomen: Banditry Down 70% as Police Get More Mine-Resistant Vehicles [PHOTOS]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has commissioned 10 additional armored vehicles to support police operations in crime-prone areas, particularly in North Rift and Northern Kenya.

Speaking during the event at the General Service Unit (GSU) headquarters in Nairobi, Murkomen highlighted that the Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles are part of an ongoing effort to modernize police equipment and enhance officers’ ability to combat insecurity.

Modern Equipment Slashes Banditry by 70%

Murkomen noted that introducing MRAPs and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) has already made a significant impact in reducing banditry.

“We have reduced the problem of banditry by 70 percent, largely due to this investment in protective equipment. We are also investing in training resources to enhance officers’ skills,” he said.

To further boost security operations, Murkomen stated that the government will continue training police officers to ensure they stay up to date with global law enforcement standards.

Government to Improve Officers’ Welfare & Insurance

Beyond equipment upgrades, the CS assured police officers that their welfare remains a top priority.

“We will also improve the welfare of our officers. Their salaries will be increased, and I assure you that the government will allocate more resources to enhance their insurance coverage,” he added.

His remarks came in response to concerns that some police officers have been struggling to access medical services due to challenges with their insurance coverage. Murkomen confirmed that he had engaged with the affected insurance firms to ensure officers continue receiving medical care while the government works on increasing funding.

Emphasis on Discipline & Mental Health Support

Murkomen also called on law enforcement agencies to maintain discipline and swiftly address cases of misconduct within the force.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to police reforms, ensuring that Kenya’s security forces operate as a disciplined and modernized unit.

Recognizing the mental health struggles faced by some officers, Murkomen emphasized the need for proactive support.

“We are going to identify and treat officers struggling with mental health issues. Those nearing retirement should be stationed closer to their homes for better support and management,” he said.

He also assured that the newly acquired armored vehicles come with spare parts, guaranteeing their continued operation in all regions where they are deployed.

Springbuck Vehicles: Advanced Protection & Firepower

The newly acquired Springbuck armored personnel carriers offer cutting-edge protection and mobility, making them an essential addition to Kenya’s security operations.

Manufactured in South Africa, the Springbuck is built for durability and resilience in combat zones. It runs on a 6-cylinder MWM 6.12 TCA turbo diesel intercooled engine, delivering 286 horsepower and 782 lb-ft of torque.

Equipped with a 5-speed Allison 3000SP automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case, the vehicle can easily maneuver across different terrains. It accelerates from 0 to 48 km/h in just 15 seconds and can handle steep inclines of up to 35 degrees.

With the capability to navigate side slopes of up to 22 degrees and cover 600 kilometers without refueling, the Springbuck is well-suited for long-distance security missions. It can also operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -8°C to 50°C, ensuring reliability in harsh environments.

One of its standout features is its V-shaped hull, designed to deflect explosions, significantly improving crew safety during ambushes. According to the manufacturer, the Springbuck can also be upgraded with additional armor to meet STANAG Level 3 ballistic protection standards.

For combat effectiveness, the vehicle serves as a weapons platform, capable of supporting both remote and manual weapon stations.

With a payload capacity of 2,000 kilograms and a gross vehicle weight of 13,500 kilograms, the Springbuck is designed to transport personnel and heavy equipment with ease.

Its 14.00R20 wheels with steel rims and run-flat inserts further enhance mobility, allowing it to operate even in the toughest conditions.

The photos;