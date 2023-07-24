Basthma is a versatile artiste, music producer, and DJ, who is renowned for his impactful kicks, delightful chords, and powerful basslines. He has been actively creating music since 2014 and is known for his genre-fluid approach, drawing inspiration and influence from a wide array of music genres.

Basthma is also an esteemed alumnus of the Perform Music Incubator, an artist development program founded by Muthoni The Drummer Queen.

In 2022, he participated in a six-week music production residency alongside Swiss Producer and Sound Engineer Hook Michigang. Throughout his career, Basthma has collaborated with notable artists, including Karun, Zonda K, Le Ru, Trabolee, and Mayonde.

Why the name Basthma?

Well, the name Basthma came from my love of bass in music and basically the love of bass music and the fact that I had asthma as a kid.

If you weren’t a music artist what would you be?

I would most definitely be a racing driver.

Why the mask? What does it do for you, for your identity? Does it get hot under there when you’re performing and jamming?

My mask is a tool for self-expression, artistic exploration, and even creating a unique identity. The mask is a visual representation of the music being played, with different masks carrying distinct energies that align with specific genres.

A lot of what you’ve achieved is so admirable, having played in front of thousands both locally and abroad. Is this the dream?