Police Salaries Hiked: Entry-Level Constables to Earn Up to KES. 25,645

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has confirmed an increase in the basic salaries for entry-level police constables from Kes. 21,645 to Kes. 25,645.

This adjustment fulfills the Government’s commitment to the Maraga Taskforce’s recommendations, which advocated for higher salaries for Kenyan police officers.

At a press conference on Thursday, NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia revealed that the new salary represents a Kes. 4,000 increase from the previous amount.

With these new salary scales, the longest-serving Police Constable will earn a minimum gross monthly salary of Kes. 50,145, up to a maximum of Kes. 69,640.

For Senior Assistant Inspector Generals (SAIGs), the entry-level basic salary will range from Kes. 200,889 to Kes. 221,915, marking an increase of Kes. 21,026.

The longest-serving SAIGs will now receive a minimum monthly gross salary of Kes. 310,725, with a maximum of Kes. 409,365.

Promotions

In addition, the commission has approved the promotion of 1,957 police officers. Kinuthia said these promotions are intended to motivate officers as they near the mandatory retirement age of 60.

The commission acknowledged complaints about officers’ stagnation and its adverse effects on their morale and performance.

The NPSC has asked Douglas Kanja, the acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service, to review the files of officers aged 53 to 59 who have no disciplinary issues and recommend those eligible for promotion based on merit.

The Chief Inspector of Police will handle the identification, appraisal, selection, and recommendation for promotions of police constables.

The promotions will address command gaps in the lower ranks, manage exits due to natural attrition, and counterbalance the reduction in force over the past three years without new recruitments.

The commission recommended promoting to the next rank, 31 Chief Inspectors, 88 Inspectors, 24 Senior Sergeants, 98 Sergeants, 319 Corporals, and 629 Police Constables.