On June 28, 2023, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) concluded its shortlisting exercise and selected 15 candidates for the position of Director of Public Prosecution.

As per a newspaper notice on Saturday, July 22, the ODPP announced that the Public Service Commission will conduct interviews for qualified candidates on August 1 and 2, 2023.

“Pursuant to the provision of Article 157 of the Constitution and section 8 ()1-(4) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act,2013, the selection panel invited applications from suitably qualified persons for the position of Director of Public Prosecution in the print media and Commission website on June 28, 2023,” ODPP said in a notice.

“Following the conclusion of the shortlisting exercise, the Selection Panel publishes the shortlisted candidates and the interview schedule.”

The final list of qualified candidates includes notable figures such as Thomas Letangule, Taib ali Taib, Danstan Omari, Jacinta Nyaboke, Victor Mule, Tabitha Ouya, and David Kiplagat Ruto.

Other shortlisted candidates are Francis Andayi Weche, Winston Ngaira, Peter Mungathia Mailanyi (representing persons with disabilities), Lilian Akinyi, Jacob Nyakundi, James Wahome Ndegwa, David Mogunde Okachi, and Renson Mulele Ingonga.

“Members of the public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates through sworn affidavits to the Secretary /CEO Public Service Commission,” read the memo signed by selection panel chair Shadrack Mose.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) position became vacant after President William Ruto appointed Noordin Haji as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief.