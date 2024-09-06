Court Rejects Bid to Halt Nairobi County’s Disposal of Unclaimed Bodies

The High Court has rejected a request to stop the Nairobi County Government from disposing of 120 unclaimed bodies held at the Nairobi City Funeral Home (City Mortuary).

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) did not provide sufficient reasons to justify halting the county’s planned disposal.

The LSK argued that many of the deceased were young people who went missing following the 2024 finance bill protests and had been taken to the City Mortuary.

“Many families in Nairobi and across the country have been searching for their loved ones who disappeared during the protests,” the LSK noted, urging the court to consider the increasing number of missing person reports filed since the unrest.

Despite these concerns, Justice Mugambi declined to issue the order, stating that general claims about missing persons were not specific enough to justify suspending the county’s notice of disposal. He emphasized that the public had been given an opportunity to visit the mortuary and identify the bodies before the planned disposal.

The court supported the county’s action, explaining that the notice aimed to inform the public and allow families to claim their missing relatives before the morgue could be decongested.