Kenya’s Commander in Haiti Declares Gang Leaders’ Days Are Numbered

Commander Godfrey Otunge, leading the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti, has warned notorious gang leaders that their days are numbered.

In an interview with international media, Otunge stated that the 400 Kenyan police officers currently in Haiti are well-positioned to restore security to the nation.

Otunge emphasized that the arrival of additional police and military personnel from Jamaica and five other countries, along with the necessary equipment and funding, will significantly impact notorious gang leaders like Lanmo Sanjou, who has been threatening to take over Fond Parisien, a major Haitian city near the Dominican Republic border.

“I can assure you that Lanmo Sanjou’s days are numbered. Take it to the bank,” Otunge told the ‘Miami Herald’. “We came here for a reason, with a purpose. We came here to do something, and we must do it.”

The commander also highlighted the unique nature of the MSS mission compared to traditional United Nations peacekeeping operations.

He observed that the current situation in Haiti involves gang violence rather than organized terrorism, distinguishing it from a conventional war.

He said that while the mission shares some similarities with U.N. operations, particularly in human rights and compliance, its primary role is to support and build the capacity of the Haiti National Police (HNP).

Otunge at the same time praised the bravery of the Haiti National Police officers, acknowledging their courage and commitment despite lacking certain resources.

The Kenyan Commander further emphasized Kenya’s motivation to support Haiti, pointing out the deep historical and cultural connections between the two nations.

“Haiti was the first African country to gain independence, and this act of courage inspired many African nations, including Kenya, to seek their own freedom,” Otunge said.