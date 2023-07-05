Two women have been charged with the offense of drugging to commit an offense after they were rescued by the police from a lynch mob in Githurai 44, Nairobi.

Jennifer Wanjiku Kamau, aged 45, and Lydia Waithera Maina, aged 37, have been accused of administering an unidentified stupefying or overpowering drug to one Peter Swakei at a club on July 1.

The accused were arrested by members of the public after they were found in a bar with an unconscious Peter Swakei, whom they had followed from another pub.

The court heard the two women had found Swakei having drinks at a club and joined him at his table. He bought them alcohol and took a boda boda to another club, but the women followed him and allegedly drugged him.

The security guards at the club noticed that Swakei was unconscious shortly after Jennifer Wanjiku Kamau and Lydia Waithera Maina joined him.

The ‘Mchele Babes’ as they are infamously known were confronted by members of the public who subsequently beat them up before police officers on patrol intervened.

At the time of their arrest, Jennifer and Lydia were reportedly found in possession of tablets of unknown drugs. The tablets were handed over to the government chemist for analysis.

Meanwhile, Swakei was rushed to a hospital in Kasarani where he was treated and discharged after regaining consciousness.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of the Makadara Law Courts, the accused denied the charges.

Jennifer and Lydiapleaded for lenient bail conditions, saying they have children who are entirely dependent on them.

The court released them on Sh200,000 cash bail.

The matter will be mentioned on 24 July before the trial starts on 22 November this year.